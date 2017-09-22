Oakland County Motorcycle Clubhouse Goes Up In Flames

LYON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle club headquarters in southwestern Oakland County went up in flames.
The fire broke out early Friday morning at the Scorpions Motorcycle Club on Milford Road, just north of 11 Mile Road in Lyon Township. It appears the fire started in a barn next to a clubhouse, although a cause isn’t clear.
Firefighters are currently trying to keep the fire from spreading. Crews from South Lyon are assisting Lyon Township firefighters at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Milford Road remains closed between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This is the second fire at a motorcycle clubhouse in metro Detroit this week. On Tuesday, an explosion happened at the Street Royalty Motorcycle Club at Dexter Avenue and Webb Street, on Detroit’s west side, leveling the building. Authorities say the cause of the explosion appears to be suspicious and may have been set deliberately.
