Detroit Man Sentenced In Murder Of Teen Over Air Jordan Shoes

DETROIT (WWJ) – A young Detroit man has learned his sentence for the fatal shooting of a teenager over a pair of Air Jordan shoes.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said 20-year-old Dante Tyrell Ford was sentenced Thursday before Judge Timothy Kenny to 28 to 50 years for second degree murder and two years consecutive on a felony firearm charge.
According to investigators, the victim — 17-year-old Corey Thomas of Grosse Pointe Woods — and a 24-year-old friend met up with Ford on a June afternoon to sell him the sneakers in the 15000-block of Pinehurst, near Fenkel, just Loyola High School, on the city’s west side.
When Ford got into the back of the victims’ vehicle to make a deal, he pulled a gun, demanding the shoes, police said. The 24-year-old man also pulled a gun, the two began to wrestle, shots were fired and Ford fled the area.
Thomas, who was shot in the head, died at the scene. His friend, whose name was not disclosed, was treated for a gunshot to his arm.
Ford, who also sustained a gunshot wound, was arrested shortly after midnight the day of the shooting.
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 20.