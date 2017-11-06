O"Reilly Auto Parts, Detroit, Detroit Police, Fatal Shooting
26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING - MICHIGAN NATIVES AMONG VICTIMS - LISTEN LIVE - LATEST

One Woman Arrested In Murder Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, fatal shooting, O'Reilly Auto Parts
Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, left, and Shawnta Sharee Anderson , right (Photos: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police have arrested one of the women suspected in the fatal shooting of a Detroit O’Reilly Auto Parts manager.

Reports indicate that the Detroit Police SWAT and tactical units have arrested 23-year-old Shawnta Anderson on Monday night for her role in the murder of James Haller. She was reportedly found in the area of Colfax Avenue and Milford Street and taken into custody around 9 p.m.

o reilly auto parts suspects1 One Woman Arrested In Murder Of OReilly Auto Parts Manager

Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, left, and Shawnta Sharee Anderson , right (Photos: Detroit police)

Police had believed the shooter Anderson, along with her accomplice 28-year-old Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross, had been on the run from the cops and heading to Ohio. The two are suspects in the murder of Haller — which occurred on the city’s west side last Wednesday. The two demanded money from a female clerk and shot Haller once he came over to see what was going on.

At this time police say its too soon to tell what Anderson will be charged with or when she will be charged.

A $10,000 reward from the O’Reilly Auto Parts family is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case, in addition to a $2,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, for a total of $12,500. Police were not able to comment on whether a tip led to the arrest of Anderson.

Police are still looking for Mcewen-Ross at this time.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more updates on this story.

