Third Suspect In Murder Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager Turns Herself In

DETROIT (WWJ) – A third person is now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Detroit.

Eboni Mcewen-Ross, 28, turned herself in to Detroit police Monday evening. On Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office that police were expected to submit a warrant request Wednesday morning.

McEwen-Ross is one of two women caught on surveillance video apparently robbing the O’Reilly store Schaefer Road, according to police.

Police said the pair walked into the business on November 1 and demanded money from a female clerk. The store’s manager, James Haller, Jr. — a Vietnam Veteran and former Reserve Detroit Police Officer — was shot in the head when he approached the women to see what was going on. He died at a local hospital a short time later.

Shawnta Anderson, 23, last week was charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Leviticus Butler, 39, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

“By all accounts Mr. Haller was a valued ex-Marine, employee, police reservist, husband, and father. His death is heartbreaking,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We will vigorously prosecute this case and do our very best to bring justice to Mr. Haller and his family.”

Probable cause conferences for Anderson and Butler are scheduled for November 21, and preliminary examinations for November 28.

It’s not clear at this time if police are continuing to seek any additional suspects in the case. Police earlier said they were looking for a fourth suspect described as the getaway driver.

