2 Charged In Shooting Of Transgender Woman On Woodward Avenue

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two young man have been arraigned on a slew of felony charges in connection with a violent attack on a transgender woman in Detroit.

Detroit police say 21-year-old Charles Brown, Jr. and 19-year-old Jujuan Williams approached the 36-year-old victim at around 1:45 a.m. last Friday, as she stood near a bus stop at Worcester Place, just north of 6 Mile Road.

According to investigators, the suspects told the victim to drop everything and run — before shooting her with a semi-automatic rifle. The victim was struck three times as she tried to flee.

Chilling video of the incident was captured on a camera at a closed Project Green Light business.

Police said they tracked down Williams and the getaway vehicle a short time later, arresting him and also recovering the weapon. Brown escaped, but was located by police and taken into custody Saturday.

Both suspects are convicted felons.

Brown is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and being a habitual offender – second offense.

Williams is charged with armed robbery resulting in serious injury, armed robbery, use of a firearm in connection with a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and being a habitual offender – fourth offense.

Both were arraigned Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit.

It remains unclear if the victim was targeted because she is transgender or whether she was the victim of a random robbery.

Officials are working with Fair Michigan Justice Project — a non-profit that assists Michigan law enforcement and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people — to possibly pursue a hate crime charge.

Meantime, the victim, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized. Family members speaking to WJBK-TV said

she’s awake and lucky to be alive, but has two bullets lodged near her spine and has lost feeling in her left side. She was last reported in stable condition.