Suspect Held By Police In Noel Night Quadruple Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have detained a young suspect in connection with the shooting of four people outside the Detroit Institute of Arts over the weekend.
A source speaking to WWJ Newsradio 950 says police have a male juvenile, under the age of 17, in custody. No further details have been released, but Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to make a formal statement to reporters at a news conference early Monday afternoon.
Four teens were wounded by gunfire during Detroit’s festive Noel Night event, in the city’s museum district, Saturday evening. Those victims are said to be in stable condition are expected to make a full recovery.
The DIA was briefly on lockdown and the 45th Annual Noel Night was shut down early following the shooting. At first it was reported that three people were shot; but a fourth young victim later arrived at an area hospital.
No further information about the victim’s has been released.
