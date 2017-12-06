DETROIT (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a “celebrated young rapper,” gunned down on a Detroit street.

Rodney Yeargin, aka Doughboy Roc of the group Doughboyz Cashout, was shot to death on Monday, October 9, while sitting in a white Hyundai at Stoepel Street and Westfield, near I-96 and Livernois Ave., on the city’s west side.

At around 3:30 p.m., the 29-year-old was shot in the right ear and right shoulder, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene. No possible motive for the crime has been discussed by investigators.

Yeargin’s killing prompted Detroit rapper Big Sean to Tweet “we gotta do better.”

RIP Doughboy Roc. Bless his Soul, his family n Doughboyz Cashout. We gotta do better 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 10, 2017

More than two months later — with no arrests and few clues in the case — Crime Stoppers says Yeargin’s family is pleading for justice, hoping someone will come forward with information. Family members planned to hold a news conference to address the public on Thursday.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Roc was on probation until 2021 on a 2010 conviction for felony firearms. He went to prison in 2011 and was released two years later.

Despite brushes with the law, he stayed busy is the music business. In 2013 Yeargin released Ghetto Testimony, in 2014 there was Beastmode, 2016 there was Loyalty is Everything, and in September, he released the solo album Roc Vs Balboa.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.