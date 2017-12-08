(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 16-year-old boy has been charged the shooting of four young people during the Noel Night holiday event in Detroit’s Midtown cultural district.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday that she is charging Calvin Stephens of Detroit with four counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of felony firearm.

It’s alleged that at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, Stephens was in a crowd near the Detroit Institute of Arts, at Farnsworth and John R streets, armed with a handgun. Police said the boy was arguing with some other teens about a high school football game when he shot three boys — ages 14, 16 and 19 — and a 17-year-old girl.

The four wounded victims were treated at local hospitals. Foll wing a Detroit police investigation, Stephens was arrested the next day.

Worthy said Stephens will be “adult designated,” which means that upon conviction that the judge will have the option to sentence Stephens as a juvenile, as an adult, or to give a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.