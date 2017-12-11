DETROIT (WWJ) – As a string of heavy snow showers blows across the state, it’s making for slick and treacherous road conditions in metro Detroit.

Multiple crashes on area freeways resulted in closures as of noon on Monday— including southbound US 23 after M-50 in Monroe County, I-94 eastbound at Wayne Road, and eastbound M-14 after Miller Road. An accident on northbound I-75 at Sashabaw has traffic getting by only in the right lane, and a crash on eastbound I-696 at M-10 is causing backups.

Expect delays in these areas.

As always, Michigan State Police urge motorists to slow down when snow is falling and expect roadways to be slick. Always leave more room between your vehicle and the one in front of you when winter weather strikes.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore says this first batch of snow is a big one — but it won’t last all day.

“This is just an initial kind of surge of snow showers, coming down pretty well, I understand that, and this temperature regime in the mid-20s makes anything that falls and gets kind of ground into the pavement makes it very slippery out there,” he said, shortly 11 a.m.”But once this kind of slides by here in the next hour or so, then I think we’re in a break.”

Devore says there will be a flurry or two during the day, before the snow picks back up again later this afternoon into the evening.

He said most area of Southeast Michigan can expect a couple of inches of accumulation, up to maybe three but the time it’s all done.

“Again, in these clipper situations, sometimes you get a little more, a little less,” Devore added. “Overall, slick travel when it is snowing, cold when it’s not.”

Note: Not related to weather conditions, State Police have closed westbound I-94 from Conner to Gratiot Ave. as they sweep for evidence in a string of shootings.