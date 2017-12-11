DETROIT (WWJ) – Be prepared for the biggest snowfall so far this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Southeast Michigan — including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties — in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says periods of snow will cause travel difficulties throughout the region, after several accidents attributed to slick conditions were reported earlier in the day. There could be some freezing drizzle in the mix early on, and poor visibility at times.

As always, Michigan State Police urge motorists to keep both hands on the wheel and slow down when snow is falling and expect roadways to be slick. Always leave more room between your vehicle and the one in front of you when winter weather strikes.

Holy Cow People! Just a little bit of snow and all kinds of crashes out there! This includes someone driving into the back of an MSP patrol car! Please slow down, increase your driving distance and keep both hands on the wheel! pic.twitter.com/FQADLgZown — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 11, 2017

Give yourself more travel time if you’re hitting the roads, and expect to encounter backups.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore said Monday morning’s first big batch of snow would be followed by a short break, with a few flurries, before the next batch hits late in the afternoon.

“Again, in these clipper situations, sometimes you get a little more, a little less,” Devore said. “Overall, slick travel when it is snowing, cold when it’s not.”

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here.