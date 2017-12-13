CANTON (WWJ) – Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in Tuesday’s wrong-way driver crash on I-275.

Wayne residents Shannon McIntyre and Pare Lee, both 33 years old, died when a suspected drunken driver slammed into their car with his SUV, at around 10:45 a.m., at South Palmer Road near Michigan Avenue in Canton Township.

According to reports, the couple was engaged to be married.

Michigan State Police said the at-fault driver, identified as a 59-year old man from Wolverine Lake, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway — with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

That driver, who has not yet been named by police, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released pending possible charges.

State Police said Wednesday they are finishing the investigation and it may be two to six week to get blood and autopsy results back from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. When the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide if charges will be filed.

Northbound I-275 was closed for several hours following the crash.

