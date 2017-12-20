DETROIT (WWJ) – A former Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teenager who crashed am ATV after being shot with the officer’s stun gun.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy Wednesday announced she is charging Mark Bessner, who resigned from the MSP in September, with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the teen’s death.

According to State Police, on Aug. 26 of this year, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop Damon Grimes for recklessly driving his 4-wheel all-terrain vehicle. The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but Grimes refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit.

At some point during the chase Bessner deployed a Taser, striking the teen. At Gratiot Ave. and Rossini, Grimes lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway and onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck. The teen died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Following the incident, Bessner’s attorney spoke out on his behalf, stating the trooper “was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances.”

A $50 million civil lawsuit is pending against Bessner, accusing him of excessive force.

State police have since temporarily suspended patrols in Detroit’s 9th precinct, one of the most crime-ridden areas of the city, where the incident took place.