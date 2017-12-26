CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – It’s not the best weather for those who work out in the cold.

Ted Mills is in and out of the car today in the brittle cold, delivering sandwiches from the Avenue Deli to office workers in Southfield. He doesn’t wear gloves, but he says he likes his seat warmers in his car help.

Mills says it didn’t cross his mind to call in to work to say he couldn’t work today.

“It’s going to take a little more than the cold to stop me from doing what I got to do every day,” Mills laughed.

As for whether he gets more tips in the bitter cold? Mills says it’s hard to say.

Metro Detroiters woke to bitter cold Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered around the zero range for much of the morning. Those cold temperatures aren’t going anywhere either, with a Wind Chill Advisory being issued by the National Weather Service for all of southeastern Michigan until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to reach 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

“The wind speeds aren’t going to be that great but the temperature is so low that any wind at all makes it dangerously cold,” AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Bowers said. “We are talking two degrees for an actual temperature at day break so even an eight to 10 mph wind would lower it to the minus-teens.”

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills where frost bite and hypothermia could occur if you don’t wear a hat or gloves. In northern Michigan, the wind chills will be 25 to 30 degrees below zero, and some areas in the Upper Peninsula are expecting another foot of snow.

