DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re wishing for some relief to the dangerously cold temperatures metro Detroit has been experiencing for days, you shouldn’t hold your breath.

The sun might shine a little this week, but forecasters say it won’t be enough to help raise the thermometer past the 15 degree mark. And once you factor in the wind chill, temperatures will actually feel more like several degrees below zero.

The dangerous wind chills can result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken. If you must venture outside, make sure you wear a hat and gloves and try to cover any exposed skin. Forecasters say frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in this kind of weather.

Authorities say the brutally cold temperatures are already to blame for at least one weather-related death in Detroit. A man was found dead in front of Shady Grove Church on the east side, and police believe he may have froze to death.

Southeast Michigan will remain in the deep freeze through the rest of the week. #miwx pic.twitter.com/Z8Osrgm7mw — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 2, 2018

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 12F. Low 3F.

Wednesday — Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High around 15F. Low 4F.

Thursday — Sunny. Highs in the upper single digits and lows around -4F.

Friday — Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid single digits and lows -9 to -5F.

Saturday — Sunny. Highs in the mid single digits and lows -3 to 1F.

