DETROIT (WWJ) – If you have to go outside, you better bundle up!

A Wind Chill Advisory is currently in effect for all of Southeast Michigan — including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties — until noon Saturday.

Forecasters say the high temperature will be around 9 degrees, but wind chills will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero.

The dangerous wind chills can result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken. If you must venture outside, make sure you wear a hat and gloves and try to cover any exposed skin. Forecasters say frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in this kind of weather.

Authorities say the brutally cold temperatures are to blame for at least three weather-related deaths in the Detroit area within the past week.

Another cold morning with wind chills in the -25 to -15 range. Not much of a warm up today as actual temperatures hold in the upper single n pic.twitter.com/0SB1h1uIag — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 6, 2018

Don’t get caught in the cold: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.