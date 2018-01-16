STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a total $5,000 reward for tips in a pair of murders in Sterling Heights.

Police are continuing to investigate the two killings, one in November and the other in December, at Laith’s Candy Land, a candy import business on Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

On Monday, November 27, 2017, 51-year-old 51-year-old Sufian Saba was shot and killed inside the business. Just a few days later, on Friday, December 1, Saba’s nephew, 26-year-old Laith Anki was fatally shot, also inside the business. Both men were employees of the candy supplier.

Police do believe the victims were targeted and that the murders are related, but they haven’t described any suspects.

There have been no arrests in the case, and investigators and while are asking for information from the public leading to the person or persons responsible, Crime Stoppers has put up a $2500 reward for each murder, for a total of $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.