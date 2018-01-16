CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
DETROIT AUTO SHOW: NAIAS 2018 Brawny Pickups & Futuristic SUVs|Autonomous Car Fears|Guide To Show|
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a total $5,000 reward for tips in a pair of murders in Sterling Heights.

Police are continuing to investigate the two killings, one in November and the other in December, at Laith’s Candy Land, a candy import business on Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

saba and anki $5,000 Reward For Tips In Sterling Heights Candy Land Killings

Sufian Saba, left, and Laith Anki. (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

On Monday, November 27, 2017, 51-year-old 51-year-old Sufian Saba was shot and killed inside the business. Just a few days later, on Friday, December 1, Saba’s nephew, 26-year-old Laith Anki was fatally shot, also inside the business. Both men were employees of the candy supplier.

Police do believe the victims were targeted and that the murders are related, but they haven’t described any suspects.

There have been no arrests in the case, and investigators and while are asking for information from the public leading to the person or persons responsible, Crime Stoppers has put up a $2500 reward for each murder, for a total of $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch