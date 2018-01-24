CANTON (WWJ) – A fatal wrong way crash along I-275 in December was not caused by alcohol or drugs.
Michigan State Police say the blood work for the at-fault driver, 59-year-old Michael Stack, has come back negative for both.
It’s not clear what caused Stack to cross the median on I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township. His SUV crashed into a car, killing both people inside.
Drunk driving was originally suspected because Stack had an open bottle of alcohol in his car.
The investigation has been turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office for possible charges.
The victims are identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Pare of Wayne and 32-year-old Shannon McIntyre of Woodhaven. The couple was engaged to be married and had three children.