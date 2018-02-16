(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Funeral services have been announced for a Detroit police officer who died after his unmarked patrol car crashed on the city’s southwest side.

A vigil for Officer Darren Weathers is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2nd Police Precinct.

A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday at Rosedale Park Baptist Church in Detroit. Weathers’ funeral begins with a family hour at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Second Ebenezer Church.

Meanwhile, Gov. Rick Snyder announced that he has ordered U.S and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 20, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Officer Weathers.

“Officer Weathers was a devoted police officer and a beloved member of the community,” Snyder said, in a statement “I send my deepest condolences to Darren’s family, friends and the entire Detroit Police Department during this difficult time.”

The 25-year-old Weathers died Tuesday at a hospital following the crash along Michigan Ave. He apparently lost control of his unmarked police car, crashed into another vehicle and slammed into a brick wall.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters earlier this week that Weathers may have been taking part in a training exercise at the time of the crash. The DPD has launched an internal probe to examine the circumstances. An initial investigation indicated that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Weathers was hailed a hero for saving the life of his partner, who was shot while on a domestic disturbance call last spring. Over the summer, Weather made news when a video of him running and playing with neighborhood children went viral.

