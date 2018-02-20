DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is falling into a mid-winter heat wave.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach the mid 60s on Tuesday. If that happens, it could break the record high temp of 63 degrees set back in 2016.

The temperature might be warmer but it’s going to be wet and gloomy. A Flood Watch remains in effect until Wednesday afternoon, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain expected.

The unseasonably warm weather won’t be sticking around, either. Temps will drop down to the 40s Wednesday and might even dip back into the 30s on Thursday.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Cloudy with periods of rain. Record high temperatures expected. Highs in the mid 60s. Low 42F.

Wednesday — Cloudy. Rain early. High around 45F. Low 28F.

Thursday — Clouds giving way to sun. High 39F. Low 31F.

Friday — Cloudy with rain. High 47F. Low 35F.

Saturday — Showers. High 42F. Low 37F.

