PORTAGE (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say two students have been arrested following an investigation into a threat involving a school in southwestern Michigan.

A potential threat was investigated this week involving Community High School, the Portage Public Schools’ alternative high school program. Two suspects were identified and have since been placed into custody at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, Mlive.com reported.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida.

A threat by an 18-year-old student of a shooting at Otsego High School led officials to keep students home Thursday.

In the Flint area, a letter to parents says a student who made a threat involving Clio schools was arrested and held pending possible charges.

A 15-year-old student was arrested following a threat involving Melvindale High School, according to reports, and a student at Lincoln Park High School is facing possible criminal charges for allegedly making a threat.

Meantime, a 17-year-old South Lyon teen who police say made a Snapchat threat about re-enacting the Florida shooting at his high school is being held on a $10 million bond.

