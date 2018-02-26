Kristi Gilroy (R), hugs a young woman at a police check point near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed by a gunman yesterday, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested the suspect after a short manhunt, and have identified him as 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WWJ) Milan Area Schools in Monroe County is evacuating all buildings and canceling school Monday due to a reported bomb threat.

It’s the latest in a flurry of frightening moments for local parents after a number of school closures due to threats. The incidents started in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 students dead.

“I actually got a phone call from a private number and I’m trying to call the school and they told me they were dismissing all of Milan Area Schools due to a bomb threat. They don’t know if it’s serious or if it’s just a prank,” said one WWJ listener as he picked up his son from school in Milan.

He said parents were given no other information.

School officials told WWJ the threat was received by email. They are working with Michigan State police to find the culprit.

Copycats have made threats against at least a half dozen schools over the past two weeks since the school shooting in Florida.

A round-up of the most recent threats includes an 18-year-old student who wrote “Don’t come to school on Tuesday” at Milford High School, and a social media threat against a middle school in Royal Oak Sunday night.

Berkley High School was locked down after a bullet was found inside the school, as was Garden City High School. School have reacted to threats delivered in Otsego County, Portage, Melvindale, Pontiac, and more.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says he’s taking a zero tolerance policy to threats, and there is proof police and the courts are reacting strongly. A South Lyon teen who allegedly said on Snapchat he was going to reenact the Florida shooting is being held on a $10 million bond.