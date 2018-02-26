Wayne-Westland Schools Closed Tuesday Following Gun Threat

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

WESTLAND (WWJ) – The Wayne-Westland Community School District will be closed Tuesday after yet another shooting threat surfaced on social media.

The threat was made against one of the district’s high schools and reports indicate the threat came against Wayne Memorial High School. All schools in the district will be closed.

Administrators are urging parents to check their children’s social media and text messages so police can pinpoint the threat’s origin. School officials are working with law enforcement throughout the night and on Tuesday to ensure all buildings are safe.

A message will be sent to parents on Tuesday to address whether or not classes will resume on Wednesday.

This is just the latest in a long series of recent closures and lockdowns due to threats made at schools throughout metro Detroit in recent weeks.

The threats come just two weeks after 17 students and teachers were shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., leaving much of the country with a heightened sense of security.

Among other threats, Macomb Dakota High School went on lockdown just two days after the Parkland shootings and Garden City High School had a threat last week.