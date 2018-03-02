CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WINTRY MIX: ALERTS| RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS | SNOW & RAIN MIX

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Heavy, wet snow is being blamed for creating hazardous driving conditions and knocking out power to thousands of customers in Metro Detroit.

An average of six inches of snow fell across the area Thursday, leaving behind icy conditions. Numerous crashes were reported on Detroit-area roadways Friday morning, including on I-94 and I-75 which were both closed temporarily due to accidents.

DTE Energy says 62,000 customers remain without power as of Friday morning because of heavy, wet snow. Outages, down from a high of 74,000, are concentrated in Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Some cities declared snow emergencies to prohibit parking on streets. Schools are also closed for the day Friday in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, as well as many other districts due to the weather.

Click here for the latest school closings.

Forecasters say we won’t see anymore snow, with highs around 40 and sunny skies expected through Sunday.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 41F. Low 25F.

Saturday — Sunny. High 42F. Low 24F.

Sunday — Mostly sunny. High 40F. Low 26F.

Monday — Cloudy. High 37F. Low 34F.

Tuesday — Morning showers. High 48F. Low 33F.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

