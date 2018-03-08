DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit teen is the latest to be charged amid a wave of threats against schools in Southeast Michigan.

Randall Bowen, 17, was arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday on one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year felony, and one count of Malicious Use – Telecommunications Services, a six month misdemeanor.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, on March 1 a threatening email was sent to Ben Carson High School. Investigation by the Detroit Police Department, she said, then led to Bowen’s identification and arrest.

Authorities did not disclose any details about the threat itself, only saying that it was a threat against the school.

A magistrate ordered Brown be held on a $25,000, 10 percent bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference next Thursday, and a preliminary examination the following Tuesday, both before Judge Deborah Lewis Langston.

Meanwhile, prosecutors, Michigan State Police and local police continue to warn students that threats such as this will be taken seriously, and those responsible will be held accountable. She added, in a in a statement: “We urge anyone that has any information on any potential school threat case to notify law enforcement immediately.”

