By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Detroit Auto Show, Michigan, motor bella, Pontiac

(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, organizers announced the 2021 North American International Auto Show in Detroit has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and revealed a new “Motor Bella” show announced for the fall.

Motor Bella will be held from Sept. 21-26, 2021 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business,” said Executive Director Rod Alberts. “This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products.”

Alberts said attendees can expect a multi-sensory experience at the new event. “This all-outdoor venue, with adrenaline-pumping track activities and a full complement of OEM and technology exhibits, is going to offer the sights, sounds and even the smell of all that the new world of mobility has to offer.”

Dates for the 2021 Motor Bella are:

  • Press Preview, Tuesday, Sept. 21
  • AutoMobili-D, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23
  • Industry Preview, Wednesday, Sept. 22 and a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23
  • Public Show, Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26

A charity initiative, which will continue the NAIAS’ and Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s longstanding commitment to children and families in need, will also be part of the six-day Motor Bella.

