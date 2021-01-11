CBS Detroit – General Motors announced Friday a major shift in its brand by a newly designed logo. According to Business Insider, the new logo will have the same GM letters but in lower case. The new design is reminiscent of what you would see in an app store on your mobile device. The rounded blue square with the blue gradient is meant to “evoking the clean skies of a zero-emissions future,” according to GM. The new logo is already illuminated atop its world headquarters on the Ren Cen.

The underline below the lowercase “m” is representative of GM’s new Ultium battery platform with the negative space between the “m” and the underline to represent an electrical plug. The new designed according to Business Insider is part of GM’s plan to invest $27 billion into electric vehicle technology through 2025. With 30 planned vehicles in its lineup by then. The GM hummer EV is its first EV vehicle as part of this new push and is scheduled to be released later in 2021. Cadillac’s Lyriq SUV should be unveiled in 2022. Along with SUVs, GM is also working on two new vehicles based on the Bolt.

As part of this new zero-emissions re-brand, GM also has unveiled a new ad campaign called ‘Everybody In’ that GM says “is a call to action meant to reflect a movement that’s inclusive and accessible.”

Touting the new direction will “deliver vehicles with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion. There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles,” said Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer in a press release. “Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology, and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this.”

GM’s new logo was designed to be intentional and deliberate to signify the creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors according to Sharon Gauci, GM’s executive director of Global Industrial Design. To see more about GM’s ‘Everybody In’ campaign you can see it on their website here, which launched Monday.

