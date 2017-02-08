CBS62[1]
Verlander, Cabrera Featured In Star-Studded Offseason Workout Video [WATCH]

February 8, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Where are Justin Verlander’s Twitter trolls now?

After being questioned last month for his offseason workout plan – erroneously, we might add – Verlander was one of several MLB stars featured in an iron-pumping ode to the gym, courtesy of MLB Network.

Miguel Cabrera was also part of the cast, showing off his developing boxing skills and putting up weight on the squat rack.

Miggy has been no stranger to social media this offseason. After allowing an inside look at his offseason training regimen last month, he released images of his new cleats earlier this week.

Spring Training is just around the corner for the Tigers. Pitchers and catchers report to Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday the 14th and the rest of the players join them on Saturday the 18th.

Fair to assume both Verlander and Cabrera will be in tip-top shape.

