Lions Take San Diego CB Jamal Agnew In 5th Round

ALLEN PARK (CBS Detroit) — With the 165th pick in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected San Diego cornerback Jamal Agnew in the fifth round on Saturday.
Agnew played as both a cornerback and punt returner for the Toreros last season, averaging 12.7 yards per return.
The Lions picked twice in the fourth round earlier on Saturday, taking Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin with the 124th overall pick and Toledo tight end Michael Roberts with the 127th overall pick.
1st Round: Florida LB Jarrad Davis (No. 21)
2nd Round: Florida CB Teez Tabor (No. 53)
3rd Round: N. Illinois WR Kenny Golladay (No. 96)
4th Round: Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (No. 124), Toledo TE Michael Roberts (No. 127)
5th Round: San Diego CB Jamal Agnew (No. 165)
6th Round: (No. 205), (No. 215)
7th Round: (No. 250)