Alleged Pimp Charged In Murder Of Detroit Chef

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 26-year-old man is jailed on multiple charges, accused of fatally shooting a well-known Detroit chef and selling the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl.

Travun Eugen-Jani Baskerville of Detroit was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Friday on the following felony counts: First degree murder, human trafficking enterprise involving death, human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearm.

Douglas “Chef Doug” Calhoun, a U.S. Marine veteran also known as “DJ”, had been missing since the morning of June 1 when he failed to show up for work. After a $6,000 reward was offered for tips in the case, his badly decomposed body was discovered July 7 in a barrel in the garage of a vacant home on Greydale Street in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood.

Following an extensive investigation, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it was determined that Calhoun was murdered by Baskerville early on the day he disappeared.

According to Worthy, Baskerville was acting as a pimp a 17-year-old female girl who phoned Calhoun and arranged a date with him at Baskerville’s home, in the 4600 block of Burgess in Detroit.

During the date, Worthy says Calhoun and Baskerville got into an argument that led Baskerville to fatally shoot Calhoun, then moving his body to the vacant home. The Wayne County Medical Examined determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Late in July, authorities said a suspect in Calhoun’s killing had been identified, and that he was already behind bars in Lansing for a different crime.

No further details about the killing or the investigation have been released.