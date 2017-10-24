Dry Taps In Novi: Little To No Water Throughout Entire City

NOVI (WWJ) – The entire city of Novi is dealing with little or no water pressure Tuesday morning due to a major water main break.

City spokeswoman Sherry Wash-Molloy says the city gets water from more than one water main in different parts in the city — but for all practical purposes every single resident is affected.

That was fast! Early risers' run on water empties shelves at Wal-Mart in Novi; Manager says she's working to get more by afternoon. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/Go4aHpUYrG — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) October 24, 2017

“Those north of 12 Mile have completely lost their water, and those south of 12 Mile are experiencing a greatly diminished water pressure, and will at some point lose their water as well,” Wash-Molloy told WWJ Newsradio 950.

Walsh-Molloy said they’re asking Novi residents who still have water to use it sparingly.

“Don’t run your washing machine, your dishwasher, obviously no showering if you have it,” she told WWJ Newsradio 950. “Even with that low pressure we’re asking people to please continue to conserve water, because at some point…the system will reach them and they will not have water like us in the north.”

Some good news: Officials at the Novi Fire Department says — although there is no water pressure in fire hydrants — they have plenty of water in their tanker trucks. They’ve also set up a tanker strike force with surrounding communities in case more water is needed.

Not only are the taps dry, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports so are some store shelves as residents flock to buy bottled water.

Reporting from the Walmart store on the south side of I-96, across from Twelve Oaks Mall, Campbell said, as he walked in, people were walking out with carts full of bottles and jugs of water.

A sign on the door states the store is sold out of water.

“As well as big bags of ice — it’s all gone already,” Campbell reported at 7:30 a.m. “And the store manager tells me they’re in contact with their supplier Nestle. They hope to have more water maybe by 2 o’clock this afternoon.”

Providence Park Hospital in Novi has no water. As a result, all elective surgeries are cancelled and ambulances are being rerouted.

A dozen communities in western Oakland County remain under a mandatory boil water advisory; and a fix could take several days. A quarter-million people are affected.

