Bond Set At $8 Million For Ortonville Shooting Suspect

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – A northern Oakland County man accused of shooting his estranged wife and another man in Ortonville earlier this week has been charged with attempted murder.

Michael Quigley appeared before a District Court Judge via video Friday morning. Along with the two counts of attempted murder, Quigley is facing charges of first-degree home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Bond was set at $8 million.

Authorities arrested Quigley after he was found hiding in a van a day after the shooting at the Village Court apartments Tuesday night.

Quigley is due back in court December 4. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

