2017 Draft Roundup: Get To Know The Newest Detroit Lions [HIGHLIGHTS]

ALLEN PARK (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions added nine players to their team through the NFL Draft over the past three days.

General manager Bob Quinn addressed most of the team’s needs, drafting six defensive players. However, they did take a couple of questionable players on the offensive side.

Here’s a full list of who the Lions drafted, their stats and some highlights.

1st Round

2016 stats: 60 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Davis, a second-team All American out of Florida, will instantly improve a Lions linebackers corps that was a weakness throughout last season. Gators coach Jim McElwain called Davis “the heart and soul” of his team’s defense in 2016.

2nd Round

2016 stats: 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Tabor declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season in the fall. He totaled 33 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six pass break-ups, one sack and a fumble recovery last season.

Tabor was also named a First Team All-SEC cornerback.

Many analysts believe Tabor was a first-round talent, but slipped to the second round after posting a sub par 40-yard dash time during the NFL Combine (4.62 seconds).

Some more 🐊 highlights for ya… this time, Teez Tabor ➡️ https://t.co/bRr1BDmbkH pic.twitter.com/LQvIWRPo0P — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2017

3rd Round

2016 stats: 87 receptions, 1,156 rec. yards, 8 rec. touchdowns, 20 carries, 192 rush yards, 2 rush touchdowns

The Lions traded their 3rd Round pick (No. 85) to the Patriots for their 3rd Round (No. 96) and 4th Round picks (No. 124). Golladay was a First Team All-MAC selection and led the Huskies in receiving with 1,156 yards and 87 catches. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds.

4th Round

2016 stats: 20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Reeves-Maybin played in only four games last season as a senior after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is the cousin of former Detroit Tigers center fielder Cameron Maybin.

2016 stats: 45 receptions, 533 rec. yards, 16 rec. touchdowns

Roberts measures at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. He recorded 45 catches for 533 yards and 16 touchdowns last season as a senior, including a three-touchdown game against Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

5th Round

2016 stats: 17 punt returns, 217 return yards, 1 return touchdown

Agnew played as both a cornerback and punt returner for the Toreros last season, averaging 12.7 yards per return.

6th Round

2016 stats: 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

NFL.com projected Ledbetter to be a fourth or fifth round pick. He played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before playing two more at Arkansas.

Ledbetter recorded 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss as a senior in 2016.

2016 stats: 261 completions, 3,532 pass yards, 27 pass touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Kaaya was projected to go in the third or fourth round, according to NFL.com. He threw for 3,532 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season, leading the Hurricanes to a 9-4 record.

7th Round

DE Pat O’Connor, Eastern Michigan

(No. 250 Overall)

2016 stats: 42 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles

O’Connor sat out the 2015 season and was granted a medical redshirt. He was named to the 2016 All-MAC First team and set the Eastern Michigan career sacks record (19.5).